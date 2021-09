FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from M Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi and Miani feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Maqbool Pur, Malari, Scarp, Toba Road, Hasan Limited and Shalimar feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 5 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Khawaja Garden, General Hospital and Hilal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV City GIS grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Marzi Pura, Ghulam Muhammadabad, Qadirabad and Kashmir Road feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on September 07.