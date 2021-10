FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Sultan Nagar and Darul Ehsan feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Lahore Road and Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Lamiya feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Langar Makhdoom feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Meerawala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Johar Colony, SKP Road and Bagaywala feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Gaushala, Tata Bazaar, Momin Abad and Fowara Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new Khurd Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Khizra, Scarp Colony and Khayaban Colony feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Shadi Pura and Niamoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sitiana Road feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Gojra Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Khawaja Garden feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Naradada feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Mahi Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station and Aslam Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon while Mochiwala Road, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road, Hamza board, Dawakhari and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (October 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola and Karas Paint feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, new Dost Street, Sir Syed Town, Rehmania Town and Bilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Risala Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rasiyana, Salooni Jhal, Jalal Abad, 466 Road, Gojra Road and Sain Wazir Ali feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony and Data Street originating from 132-KV City grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Theraj Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 27.