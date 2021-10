FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Thursday, power supply from Pakka Anna, Nia Lahore-II, Saeed Abad-II, HAR Mill, Shah Pur, Nia Lahore-1, Saeed Abad-1, Gojra Mor, MTM and Painsara feeders emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Mochiwala Road, Dawakhari, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road, Hamza board and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (October 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from BL Industrial, Usman Town, 7-JB, Dawood, Usman Rasheed, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town and CTM feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Arzo, Chaudhary Wala, Jaranwala Road, Bismillah Megna, Sabboana, Hasan Spinning-II, MK Sons and new MK Sons feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Badshahi Masjid feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Lasani Town feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Ali Town emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on October 29, 2021.