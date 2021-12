FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Dalla feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bahmani Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Badshahi Masjid, Usman Abad and Shah Burhan feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Taja Beerwala and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Dry Port and Ali Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Montgomery feeder emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Elyas Garden, Shadi Pura, GIC, Mujahid Abad, Muzaffar Colony and Nawabanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, GIC and Gaushala feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Liaqat Abad and Risala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Painsara feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Raja Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mughal Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Eid Gah Road, Sahil, Saeed Abad, Sadar Bazaar, Raja Chowk and Muneer Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Sarfraz Colony feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Sain Wazeer Ali feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Kotla, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala, Darya Bal, Mureedwala, Torianwala and Noor Mehal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg and Peeraywal feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Kanjwani and Zafar Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Gatti, Khurd Pur, new Langrana, Chiniot Road and 29 Mor feeders originating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while all feeders emanating from 132-KV Rafhan Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (December 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City and Parco feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Mochiwala Road, Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 07.

Meanwhile, power supply from Maqbool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (December 07, 2021).