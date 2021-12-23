UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:33 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Thursday, power supply from Pepsi and General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Theraj Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday (December 24).

Similarly, 10-15 megawatt electricity supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Shorkot Road, Shorkot City, Pir Mehal and Toba Tek Singh grid stations will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on December 24, 2021.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Toba Tek Singh Jaranwala December All From FESCO P

Recent Stories

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualif ..

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda

7 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State f ..

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomat ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to resolve minorities problems: Sh ..

Govt. committed to resolve minorities problems: Sheikh Rashid

54 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerab ..

Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerable drop in Peshawar

56 seconds ago
 WHO warns world cannot 'boost its way out' of Covi ..

WHO warns world cannot 'boost its way out' of Covid pandemic

57 seconds ago
 Putin on Possible Attack on Ukraine: Russia Does N ..

Putin on Possible Attack on Ukraine: Russia Does Not Threaten Anyone

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.