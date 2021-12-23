FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Thursday, power supply from Pepsi and General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Theraj Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday (December 24).

Similarly, 10-15 megawatt electricity supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Shorkot Road, Shorkot City, Pir Mehal and Toba Tek Singh grid stations will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on December 24, 2021.