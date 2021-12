FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Mughal Pura and Yousuf Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, College Road, new Awagat, Arkana and Lahore Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, new Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Lalian City feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, College Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Ali Town feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Quran academy Road, Jhumra Road and Hamdard-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Muzaffar Colony, GIC, Elyas Garden, Mujahid Abad, Nawabanwala and Shadi Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gaushala and Momin Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Data and Risala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Darya Bal, Kotla, Mureedwala and Torianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Railway Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Munir Abad, Eid Gah Road and Sahil feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Sarfraz Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV City grid station, Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah and al-Awwal feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (December 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders originating from 132-KV Sitara Chemical grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. whereas S-II, Lal Kothi, Jaranwala Road and Borstal Jail feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 28.

Meanwhile, power supply from Circular Road, Hilal Road, Maqbool Road, Tata Bazaar, Dr Tariq Rasheed, Darul Ehsan, Dost Street, Railway Road, Katchery Road, Muhammadi Chowk, Sir Syed, Imam Bargah, Jhal Khannuana, Jhang Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bilal, Chaudhary Street, Rehmania Town, People's Colony No.2, Zulfiqar Colony, Kareem Town, Bismillah Pur, WASA and Gol Karyana feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Theraj feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Decemebr 28.