FESCO issues shutdown program

January 06, 2022

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. while Theraj Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday (January 07, 2022).

