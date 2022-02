FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Friday, power supply from Jhang Bazaar, Gol Karyana, Katchery Road, Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) and Imam Bargah feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, DHQ and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Karas Paint, Hyundai Nishat and Coca Cola feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while new Darul Ehsan, Khawaja Garden, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street, LCM, Gate Chowk, Ideal Chowk and Hilal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Momin Abad, new Dost Street, Gaushala, Sir Syed Town, Tata Bazaar, People's Colony No.

2 and Rehmania Town feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona and Al-Fareed feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Babar Chowk and Gulbehar Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Khizra feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (February 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Children Hospital, NIAB-II, Sheikh Colony, Islampura, Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, Sarshmeer and Data feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 26.