FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk, Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street and Khan Street feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Rasool Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Khurarianwala City, FCM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export, Forest Park and Chaudhry Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Aasiyan and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Anayat Ali Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Dhandra feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Lasoori feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Dijkot Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Bangla feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (March 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Risala Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nawabanwala, Elyas Garden, Mujahid Abad, GIC and Muzaffar Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Beeranwala, Badshahi Masjid, Abdullah Fiber, Jhumra Road/Raza, Ahmad Straw board, Faisalabad Road and Lahore Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Sitiana Road, Gulbahar Colony, Garden Colony, Hariyanwala, Zamzam and Babar Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Habeeb Haseeb (SEL), Asim Textile, BB Jan, Ziyarat (SEL) and Nagra Spinning (SEL) feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 30, 2022.