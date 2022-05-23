UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 01:46 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitara Chemical grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Awanwala feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Darya Bal, Kotla, Mureedwala and Torianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday..

