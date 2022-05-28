UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Saturday,power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Jhang Road, Hamza board, P-road, Dawakhari and Maqbool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana, Al-Mehmood, Ali Abad, Jassoana Bungalow, new Satiana, Wanihar Mill, Al-Mustafa Shaheed and Sammundri Road feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Katchery Road and Ali Pur Bungalow feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, T&N Pakistan Limited and new Khannuana feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday (May 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bhowana, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah, Bukharian and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Circular Road feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe load shedding from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on May 29.

Meanwhile, power supply from Ejaz Town, Allied Hospital, City, Gulshan Colony, new Civil Line, Raja Chowk and Saddar Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk, Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street, Khan Street and new Khizra feeders originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday.

