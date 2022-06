FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Shadman, Madani, Rasool Park, FESCO Colony, Raja Road, DHQ, Amin Town, Depot Bazaar and Mansoorabad feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Rodala feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, NTU, SOS Village, Bagaywala and Umar Garden feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road and Chawla feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (June 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din and TSML feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on June 15.