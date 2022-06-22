FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Boraywal, STS, Fazal-e-Rabbi and Mansooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, F-5, Pride (SEL), Khursheed Spinning and Ideal/Ishaq Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax, Ghani Surmax, Dell JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat feeder emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Thursday (June 23).

Similarly, electricity supply from NTU and SOS Village feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 23, 2022.