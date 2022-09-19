FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bhaiwala, Gatti, Yousuf Abad, SOS Village, Bagaywala, Umar Garden, NTU, Mannanwala and Wapda academy feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Raja Chowk and Ejaz Town feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. here on Tuesday (September 20, 2022).