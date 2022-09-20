FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Chaudhry Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. while new Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (September 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM-II, Fakhar Abad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City and Bismillah feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from al-Awan, Munir Shaheed and Lundianwala feeders connected with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.

m. to 10 a.m. while Saeed Abad-1, Nia Lahore-1, Gojra Mor, Mukhtar Textile Mills and Painsara feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Wednesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Hamza board, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony and City Gojra feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remains suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Abdur Rehman Megna, Five Star, new Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKV, Five Star Foods, HAR Textile, MJ Gohar and Ittehad feeders originating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station, Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Asim Textile, Johal (SEL), Faisal Spinning and al-Zamin feeders attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 21, 2022.