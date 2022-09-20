UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 10:19 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Chaudhry Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. while new Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (September 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM-II, Fakhar Abad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City and Bismillah feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from al-Awan, Munir Shaheed and Lundianwala feeders connected with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.

m. to 10 a.m. while Saeed Abad-1, Nia Lahore-1, Gojra Mor, Mukhtar Textile Mills and Painsara feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Wednesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Hamza board, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony and City Gojra feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remains suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Abdur Rehman Megna, Five Star, new Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKV, Five Star Foods, HAR Textile, MJ Gohar and Ittehad feeders originating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station, Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Asim Textile, Johal (SEL), Faisal Spinning and al-Zamin feeders attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 21, 2022.

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Jhang Jaranwala Gojra Abdur Rehman September Textile From Sitara Energy Limited Faisal Spinning Mills Limited Asim Textile Mills Limited Mukhtar Textile Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

China Urges BRICS States to Strengthen Mutual Supp ..

China Urges BRICS States to Strengthen Mutual Support on Common Interests

2 minutes ago
 President of French National Assembly to Visit Ukr ..

President of French National Assembly to Visit Ukraine, Poland Next Week - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor presented Rs 5 mln donation by GCU Faisal ..

Governor presented Rs 5 mln donation by GCU Faisalabad for flood victims

2 minutes ago
 Spain Сuts VAT on Natural Gas From 21% to 5%

Spain Сuts VAT on Natural Gas From 21% to 5%

2 minutes ago
 UN Ready to Support Trans-Afghan Railway Project - ..

UN Ready to Support Trans-Afghan Railway Project - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 European Commission Presents New Approach to Incre ..

European Commission Presents New Approach to Increase Uptake of Cancer Screening ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.