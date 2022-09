FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Maan Pur and Dijkot City feeders linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Railway Road, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Shalimar, Gulberg, Lal Shah, Scarp and Hasan Limited feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday (September 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Badshahi Masjid, Jhumra Road/Raza, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, City, Chenab Nagar and Hindoana feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Hamza board, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, City Gojra and Dawakhari feeders connected with132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas Rehmay Shah, Aalam Shah and Jungle Sarkar feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 27.

Meanwhile, power supply from Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Raja Chowk and Ejaz Town feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Bhai Wala, Gatti, Yousuf Abad, SOS Village, Bagay Wala, Umar Garden, Mannanwala, Wapda academy and NTU feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (September 27).