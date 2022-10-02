FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from City Tandlianwala feeder linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders attached with 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (October 04).

Similarly, electricity supply from Best Chip board feeder connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, People's (Sharif Abad) and Salooni Jhal feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road, Kathoor and Painsara feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 4, 2022.