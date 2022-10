FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad and Model City feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station, Muhammad Pura, Afghan Abad, Jinnah, Elyas Park, Sabzi Mandi and Dhandra feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics, Al-Khaliq, Mansoorwala, Bhola Pir, Muzaffar Shaheed and Kamal Spinning feeders connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Rehmania Town feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Lakkar Mandi and Dhandra feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road-1 grid station, Marzi Pura feeder attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Aminpur City feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Elyas Park feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Miani feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Barkat feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City and Garh feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, al-Bahadur feeder linked with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Kallar Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Millat Town feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Susan Road and Depot Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Raza Town-1 and Chak No.

204 feeders linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, SOS Village feeder attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Scarp Colony feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Buchiana feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Lal Kothi feeder linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Scarp-1 and Darul Ehsan feeders attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sabboana feeder connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Beeranwala feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Minara feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Wednesday (October 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sargodha Road, Millat Town, Kalash, Jaguar, Rasool Pur, Abu Bakar Block and Super feeders connection with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Jubilee, Pepsi, Yasrab, Fateh Abad, Susan Road and Abdullah Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Khayaban Garden feeder linked with 132-KV University grid station, Muslim Town, Abu Bakar Block and Noor Pur feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 26, 2022.