FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Thursday, power supply from Canal Road and Koh-e-Noor feeders linked with 66-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m.

to 12 noon while Kanwanwala feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Similarly, electricity supply from Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Asim Textile, Johal (SEL), Faisal Spinning and Al-Zamin feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon on October 28.

