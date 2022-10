FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Bhaiwala, Gatti and Yousuf Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

while Gulfishan feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road-II grid station, Gardana feeder attached with 132-KV Jhang Road-1 grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, GM Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Aminpur City feeder linked with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, D-Ground feeder attached with 220-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sarfraz Colony feeder connected with 132-KV City GIS grid station, Barkat Pura, Elyas Garden and Dasoha feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Babar Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, al-Barkat feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Kareem Town feeder connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Jhamra and Jungle Sarkar feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Model Town and City feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, Seven Millat Town, Ali Town, Sitara, 7-JB, Usman Town and Rasheed Usman feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Islamia Park feeder originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Mansooran feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Manzoor Park and Nishat Mill-1 feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town feeder connected with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Ravi and Maddoana feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Beeranwala and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Jabbana feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder connected with 132-KV Barana grid station, College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Dinpur and Bungalow feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Kathoor and Shalimar feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday.