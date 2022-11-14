FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Jhang Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, new Awagat, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, islam Pura, Ashiq Ali Shaheed, PIDC Mill/Lyallpur Chemicals, CCP Mill, College Road, Canal Road and Crescent Jute Mill feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Hamdard-1 attached with 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. while Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, Four Season, Dasoha, Chenab Nagar, MGM, Miani, Mujahid Abad, Muzaffar Colony, Nawaban Wala and Pepsi feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Risala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road Faisalabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (November 15).

Similarly, power supply from new Chenab Nagar, Pathan Kot, new Riaz Abad and College Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 15.