FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to program issued by the company, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders linked with from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salah-ud-Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallar Wala feeders attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia, Tim Surmax and Hyundai Nishat feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC-II and Scarp-1 feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (November 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Darya Bal, Bungalow and Din Pur feeders connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Kathoor and Shalimar feeders originating from 132-KV 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, new Sabzi Mandi and al-Fareed feeders attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Gojra Road feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City, Sharif Abad and Jalal Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Bahlak and Aalam Shah feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed and Satiana Village feeders connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Jhumra City and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder attached with 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Faisalabad Road, Aasian, Jhok Millian and Jani Shah feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Chunni Rehan feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 13:30 noon whereas Sakhi Abdul Wahhab and Iqbal Rice Mill feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 26.