FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kotla, Mureedwala and Torian Wala feeders linked with from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder attached with from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed and Akbar feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Katchery Road and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (December 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port and Samana feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas TM-1 and Ghausia Road feeders connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on December 10.

Meanwhile, power supply from islam Pura and Torian feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg, Shalimar, Kathoor and Bashir Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Maan and Jagatpur feeders connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, 466 Road, Rasiyana and Sain Wazir Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra, Bahlak and Sammundri Road feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Shaheen feeder attached with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah and Al-Awwal feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, BL Industrial, Nawaz Town and Ali Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Bucheki Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Sammundri feeder attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Saturday (December 10, 2022).