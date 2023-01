FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Atomic Energy feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Al-Fareed feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Canal Road feeder connected with 66-KV OTP grid station, Al-Masoom and Niamoana feeders originating from 132-KV S-Road grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Kanjwani feeder attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Riaz Nagar feeder connected with 132-KV Chak No.582-JB grid station, Rodala feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Phalahi Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder attached with 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Mangoana, Aminpur Road, Bukharian and Ahmad Nagar feeders connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Yousuf feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Kanwanwala and Lalian City feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Factory Area feeder attached with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Torianwala feeder connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, TM-1 and Ghausia Road feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Scarp and Ramzan Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Nia Lahore-II feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rasiana and Dijkot Road feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Khuda Yar and Mamonkanjan City feeders attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, al-Masoom and Niamoana feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday (January 03).

Similarly, electricity supply from Hamdard-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Gatti, Yousuf Abad and Bhaiwala feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, 500-kv Gatti feeder attached with 220-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah, Muhammadi Sharif, Minara, Taja Beerwala and Bhowana feeders connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 3.