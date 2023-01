FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Jhang Road, ABC Road and Data feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Jhang Bazaar and M Chowk feeders connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new Civil Line feeder attached with 132-KV University grid station, Motorway City, Muslim Town, Abu Bakar Block and Millat Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rehmat Abad and Hamdard feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Sabzi Mandi feeder connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Jhumra Road feeder attached with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Canal Road feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, new Khannuana and Garden Colony feeders connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Satiana Village feeder attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, Jhok Mallian, Jani Shah and Muazzam Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Wallah and Chunni Rehan feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Muslim Colony feeder connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Jhamra and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, National Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and al-Barkat feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Faisalabad Road, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jhang Road, WASA Tube Well, WASA Express, Rajoa, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Ahmad Straw board and Abdullah Fiber feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, WASA-II, FAST University and Jewan Shah feeders attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, new Khannuana and T&Pakistan Limited feeders linked with 132-KV Bahaduray Wala grid station, Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Asim Textile, Johal (SEL), Faisal Spinning, al-Zamin and Nagra Spinning (SEL) feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Khayaban Garden feeder attached with 132-KV University grid station, Muslim Town, Noor Pur and Abu Bakar Block feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 132-KV 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (January 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from A-4-PGSHF, Model City, al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Gulbehar Colony and Makkah City feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, FIG, Zaitoon Textile, Loona, al-Fareed, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad, Bhola Pir and Mujtaba Saood feeders connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Gulberg, Tahir Pura, NIAB, Kausar Abad, Judge Wala, al-Rehman, Gulfishan and PAF feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will observe load shedding from 132-KV 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 11.

Meanwhile, power supply from all feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while all feeders connected with 132-KV Sitara Chemical grid station, Ehsan Yousuf Textile, Ishaq, Pride Mill, Nagra Mill, HH Mill, FESCO-4, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garment, AM Tex, Ideal Mill, Ideal (SEL), Ideal/Ihsaq Spinning, F-6, FESCO-6, Khursheed Mill, FESCO-5, Johal, Ziyarat and Arshad Textile feeders attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (January 11).

Likewise, electricity supply from all feeders originating from 66-KV Ashiyana grid station, Lal Shah, Gulberg, Railway Road, City, Scarp, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, Eid Gah Road, Jhang Road, Mochi Wala Road, Kathoor, Ramzan Shaheed, Painsara Road, Hamza Board Mill, Dawakhari, Shalimar, Maqbool Pur Road, Mongi Road, Gohar Intern Mill, Hasan Limited, Mureedwala Road, Peeraywal, Malari, Toba Road and Bashir Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on January 11.