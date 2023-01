FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Jhang Bazaar and Gaushala feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, NIAB-II, Kamal Abad, Elyas Park and Risala Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Montgomery Bazaar and Rail Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, islam Nagar, Sadar Bazaar and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Haq Baho feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Meeranwala feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Ghazi Abad and Mannanwala feeders connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Kashmir Road, Narwala Road, Sidhupura and Rehman Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Saeed Colony, Rafhan, Dastgir Colony and Farooq Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Gulab feeder connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV grid station, Aasian feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, new Factory Area and Muslim Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Noor Mehal, Aslam Shaheed and Soondh feeders connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Eidgah, Mochiwala, Lal Shah, Maqbool Pur and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Nawaban Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Korian Road and al-Faisal feeders connected with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Dijkot City feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gate Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV GIS grid station, 466 Road and Khiddarwala feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Raza Abad and Bahlak feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Kot Fazil feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station and Kallar Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while College Road, Jhang Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bilal, Chaudhary Street, Gaushala and Rehmania Town feeders attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday (January 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from STS, Industrial Estate-III, Industrial Estate-II, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi, Industrial Estate-IV, al-Haram and Boraywal feeders connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm whereas new Factory Area, new Ahmad Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe load shedding from 10 am to 2 pm on January 26, 2023.