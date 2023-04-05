Close
FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:30 AM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Allied, Sahil, Model Town, Serena, State Life, Akbar Abad, Eidgah Road, Cres Tex, Jalal Street and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (April 06, 2023).

