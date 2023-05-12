UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:09 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Barnala, Parco, Canal, Kamal, Noorwala, Jhumra City, ZTM, Scarp-1, Pakka Dalla, Rasool Pur, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Sultan Nagar, Scarp-2 and Kamal Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Zulfiqar Colony, Muhammad Chowk, Fowara Chowk, Maqbool Road and Kareem Town feeders connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Taja Beerwala feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Jewan Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road, Paradise, Zia Town and Raza Town-1 Chak No.204 feeders connected with 132-KV SPS grid station and Hamdard feeder attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe load shedding from 132-KV 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 13, 2023.

