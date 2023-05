FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Muslim Colony, new Chenab Nagar, new Factory Area, new Riaz Abad, College Road and Pathan Kot feeders linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Ahmad Straw board and Abdullah Fiber feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Canal Road, new Awagat, islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed, Makkoana, Kararwala, Sultan Elasto, Jaranwala Road and Gulab feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad and Farooq Spinning feeders connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders attached with 132K-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (May 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ahmad Straw Board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Expres, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Millian, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hinduana and Abdullah Fiber feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, Pepsi, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Dasoha and Miani feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 132-KV 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 14, 2023.