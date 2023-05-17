UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Shadman and Cardiology feeders linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. here on Thursday (May 18, 2023).

