FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Garments City feeder linked with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Hamdard-1 feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station and Bahaduray Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while al-Faisal and Korian Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (May 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Taja Beerwala feeder linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas FDA City feeder connected with 132-KV FDA City grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 20, 2023.