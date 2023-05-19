UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 08:20 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Garments City feeder linked with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Hamdard-1 feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station and Bahaduray Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while al-Faisal and Korian Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (May 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Taja Beerwala feeder linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas FDA City feeder connected with 132-KV FDA City grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 20, 2023.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road May From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to ja ..

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

3 minutes ago
 Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance o ..

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CP ..

Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CPEC

3 minutes ago
 Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in E ..

Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in East Timor vote

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service ..

US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service - Treasury Dept.

9 minutes ago
 Four killed in cylinder blast at Narowal restauran ..

Four killed in cylinder blast at Narowal restaurant

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.