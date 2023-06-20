UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday power supply from Rehmay Shah, Jungle Sarkar and Raza Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Jhumra Road/Raza, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala and Lahore Road feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (June 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, A-4-PGSHF, new Khannuana, T&N, Model City, Al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Makkah City, Gulbehar Colony and Garden Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Rasool Pura and Ali Road feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station will observe load shedding from 132-KV 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 21, 2023.

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Chiniot Makkah Lalian Tandlianwala June Mosque From General Motors Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

1 hour ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

1 hour ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.