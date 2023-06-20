FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday power supply from Rehmay Shah, Jungle Sarkar and Raza Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Jhumra Road/Raza, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala and Lahore Road feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (June 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, A-4-PGSHF, new Khannuana, T&N, Model City, Al-Raheem Valley, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Makkah City, Gulbehar Colony and Garden Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Rasool Pura and Ali Road feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station will observe load shedding from 132-KV 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 21, 2023.