FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, Al-Awwal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salah-ud-Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallar Wala feeders connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.

m. to 6 a.m. while Fareed, Farooq, Naradada and Dijkot Road feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri City grid station will observe shutdown from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday (July 06, 2023).

