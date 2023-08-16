Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nishatabad Mill-1 and Depot Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ghazi Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Jhumra Road feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while D-Type Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (August 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from VAC-1 and Garments City feeders connected with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas MKB, MSC, Phalahi Wala, new Interloop, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna and HAR Textile feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on August 17.

Meanwhile, power supply from Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed, Makkoana and Sultani Alasto feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Al-Fareed feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday (August 17, 2023).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Ghazi August Textile From FESCO P

Recent Stories

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

33 minutes ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

40 minutes ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

43 minutes ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

50 minutes ago
 Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

52 minutes ago
 ‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture ..

‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture of savings for employees, thei ..

2 hours ago
Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, Nor ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan