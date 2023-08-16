FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nishatabad Mill-1 and Depot Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ghazi Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Jhumra Road feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while D-Type Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (August 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from VAC-1 and Garments City feeders connected with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas MKB, MSC, Phalahi Wala, new Interloop, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna and HAR Textile feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on August 17.

Meanwhile, power supply from Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed, Makkoana and Sultani Alasto feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Al-Fareed feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday (August 17, 2023).