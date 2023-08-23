FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Wednesday, power supply from Nishat Mill and Depot Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ghazi Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Jhumra Road feeder originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while State Bank, Serena, Rehmat Town, Agri University, State Life, Rasool Pura, Saeed Abad, Madan Pura, Green Hospital, Khayaban Garden, Ismail Road, Iqbal Stadium and Moon Textile feeders linked with 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday (August 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Riaz Abad, new Ahmad Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 10 a.m. whereas Khannuana feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, College Road, new Awagat, Canal Road, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, Islam Pura and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Rasool Pura and Ali Road feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, Al-Awwal, Khawaja Habib Ullah, Khuda Yar/Masoor, Pir Salah-ud-Din and Kallar Wala feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Naya Lahore-1 and Naya Lahore-2 feeders attached with 132-KV Naya Lahore grid station, VAC-1 and Garments City feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from D-Type Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 24.