FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and Al-Makkah Export feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Jail Road feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (September 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from Al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m and then from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on September 19, 2023.

