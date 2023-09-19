Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Iqbal Rice Mills, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, WASA Tube Well, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala and Lahore Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Millat Road, Sargodha Road, Ghausia Abad, Dawood, Sandal, University Town, Noor Pur, FDA City, Crescent board, Dry Port, Abu Bakar Block and Muslim Town feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (September 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gulshan Colony and Jalal Street feeders originating from 132-KV Allied grid station, new Jinnah Colony and Gubind Pura feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. whereas Allied, Sahil, Model Town, Serena, State Life, Akbar Abad, Eidgah Road and Cres Tex feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 20.

Meanwhile, power supply from Wapda City feeder connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (December 20, 2023).

