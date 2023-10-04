Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 10:17 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Shadab, Gulfishan, Bakkar Mandi, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, al-Awal, Khawaja Habib Ullah and Khuda Yar/Masoor feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station and Pir Salah-ud-Din feeder attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (October 07, 2023).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang Bagh October From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to yo ..

Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to young football fans at PureHealt ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE ahead of the curve with significant achievemen ..

UAE ahead of the curve with significant achievements in countering climate chang ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi to represent UAE ..

Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi to represent UAE at Venice Biennale

7 minutes ago
 Drug carrier arrested from airport

Drug carrier arrested from airport

13 minutes ago
 DHIS-11 activated in TB centers of Balochistan: Dr ..

DHIS-11 activated in TB centers of Balochistan: Dr Asif

13 minutes ago
 Oxygen plant installed in SZH with help of UNDP: D ..

Oxygen plant installed in SZH with help of UNDP: Dr. Yasir

13 minutes ago
Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Te ..

Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Technology and Engineering” co ..

35 minutes ago
 Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind c ..

Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind chemistry Nobel

35 minutes ago
 Govt restructuring environment department: Ministe ..

Govt restructuring environment department: Minister

36 minutes ago
 Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

46 minutes ago
 28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Ra ..

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

48 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre po ..

Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre portal

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan