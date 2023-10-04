FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Shadab, Gulfishan, Bakkar Mandi, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, al-Awal, Khawaja Habib Ullah and Khuda Yar/Masoor feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station and Pir Salah-ud-Din feeder attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (October 07, 2023).