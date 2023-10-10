Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 11:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, JA Textile, Shehbaz Garment, Bibi Jan and AM Tex feeders linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m.

to 12 noon while Cardiology, Gulistan Colony, Haq Bahoo, Islamia Park, Sant Singh Road, Hajwairi Park and Raja Road feeders connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Tariq Abad, Manzoor Park, Depot Bazaar, Pepsi, Susan Road, Rafhan and Nishat Mill-1 feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ashraf Abad, Mughal Pura, Misaq-ul-Mall, Rehmat Abad, Johar Colony, Ghazi Abad and Chenab Steal feeders originating from 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station, Jhumra Road feeder linked with 132-KV SPS grid station and Koh-e-Noor City feeder connected with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (October 11, 2023).

