FESCO Issues Shutdown Program
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, power supply from FIEDMC, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No.2, Time Ceramics No.
2, New Nishat Hyundai, Afridi Textile Mill, Tapal Textile Mill, Hyundai Nishat, National Foods and Nishat Swits feeders attached with FIEDMC-II grid station, Ayan, Fabrics feeder connected with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from Chak Jhumra grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (January 21, 2024).
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister stresses giving all citizens access to healthy medication2 minutes ago
-
UAF revising curriculum of its degree programs: VC Dr Iqrar2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers on 133rd day of anti-theft campaign12 minutes ago
-
Minister saddened by Journalist Parveen Khan death12 minutes ago
-
Motorway closes temporarily due to fog12 minutes ago
-
CM inspects up-gradation activities at Mayo, Ganga Ram hospitals13 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 13.1m from 505 defaulters in 24 hours13 minutes ago
-
Senior clerk arrested for taking bribe22 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews mineral department’s performance22 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, says all parties allowed to run polls campaigns23 minutes ago
-
IPP's Aoun Chaudhry meets Shehbaz32 minutes ago
-
60pc desilting work completed32 minutes ago