FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from FIEDMC, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No.2, Time Ceramics No.

2, New Nishat Hyundai, Afridi Textile Mill, Tapal Textile Mill, Hyundai Nishat, National Foods and Nishat Swits feeders attached with FIEDMC-II grid station, Ayan, Fabrics feeder connected with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from Chak Jhumra grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (January 21, 2024).

