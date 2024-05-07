FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company issued here on Tuesday, power supply from Kamal Abad, Shadab, Gulshan-e-Hayat, ABC Road, Risala Road, Air Avenue, Muhammad Pura, Afghan Abad, Jinnah, Elyas Park, Sabzi Mandi and Dhandra feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

while Marafco feeder attached with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Sarshmeer feeder connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Samanabad, Masood Abad and Niamoana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, College Road feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Risala Road feeder attached with 132-KV J-Road grid station, Mahi Chowk and Katarian feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Mansooran Abad and Madani feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Shadman feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder attached with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Kanwan Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Eid Gah, Mureedwala and Mochiwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad-II feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (May 08, 2024).