FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Jaranwala Road and Fakhar Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Gulab, S-II and Akbar feeders attached with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Chunni Rehan and Wallah feeders connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Manzoor Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road feeder linked with 132-KV SPS grid station, al-Habib, Bucheki Road and Canal Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri feeder connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, F-5 feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Dolanwal feeder linked with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Burj feeder attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Noor Walay feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Malik Abad, Gardana, Risala Road and Gulfishan feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Thikriwala feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qadir Abad and Sindhu feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Madan Pura, Munir Abad, Sadar Bazaar, islam Nagar and Rasheed Abad feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, Khurd Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Ahmad Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV S-Road grid station, A-4 Punjab Housing and New Khannuana feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Nawab Sher Waseer feeder connected with 132-KV Chak No.

582-GB grid station, Hilal Road feeder originating from 132-KV GIS grid station, Zulfiqar Colony and Imam Bargah feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Farooq and Jalal Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Maan Pur and new Dijkot feeders connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Mamonkanjan, Aslam Shaheed, Din Pur and Sharif Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Sugar Mill feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Kathoor and Shalimar feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Fertilizer, Ghausia Road, Jail Road, Naimat Colony, Khayaban Colony and D-Ground feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Noor Pur feeder linked with 132-KV Toba Tek Singh grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday (May 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Lathianwala, Wapda City, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Fakhar Abad and Farooq Spinning feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala, Borstal Jail, Edan Valley, Lal Kothi and Nazir Shaheed feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Sadiq Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 09, 2024.