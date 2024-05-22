FESCO Issues Shutdown Program
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Global, Bahmani Wala, Sumaira Fabrics, Shahkot Road and Chawla Enterprises feeders attached with 132-KV Value Addition City, Lathianwala, Wapda City, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala Chawla, Fakhar Abad and Farooq Spinning feeders connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala, Borstal Jail, S-II, Edan Valley, Akbar, Lal Kothi and Nazir Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.
m. to 1 p.m. while SS Road, Haq Baho, Islamia Park, Cardiology and DHQ feeders linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (May 23).
Similarly, electricity supply from Sadhar and Tahir Pura feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Gulab feeder connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony feeder will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23, 2024.
