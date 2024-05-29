FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nazir Shaheed, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala, Borstal Jail, Gulab, S-II, Edan Valley and Akbar feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Siddique Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Bahmani Wala, Sumaira Fabrics, Shahkot Road, Chawla Enterprises and Global feeders connected with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Chawla and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dholan Wal feeder attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Muazzam Shah, Asiyan, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad and Muslim Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Millian, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Abdullah Fiber and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station, Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riaz-ul-Jannah, Mansooran and STS feeders linked with 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (May 30).

Similarly, all feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.582-GB and Scarp Colony grid stations will also observe 25-30 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 30, 2024.