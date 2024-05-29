Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nazir Shaheed, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala, Borstal Jail, Gulab, S-II, Edan Valley and Akbar feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Siddique Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Bahmani Wala, Sumaira Fabrics, Shahkot Road, Chawla Enterprises and Global feeders connected with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Chawla and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dholan Wal feeder attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Muazzam Shah, Asiyan, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad and Muslim Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Millian, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Abdullah Fiber and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station, Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riaz-ul-Jannah, Mansooran and STS feeders linked with 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (May 30).

Similarly, all feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.582-GB and Scarp Colony grid stations will also observe 25-30 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 30, 2024.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Jail Company Road Chiniot Jaranwala May Mosque Muslim All From General Motors FESCO P

Recent Stories

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure p ..

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief

11 minutes ago
 Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two ..

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

13 minutes ago
 One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

14 minutes ago
 LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

19 minutes ago
 Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

19 minutes ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

19 minutes ago
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

19 minutes ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

25 minutes ago
 ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; ..

ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11

12 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

25 minutes ago
 Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred u ..

Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..

25 minutes ago
 BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving ..

BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan