FESCO Issues Shutdown Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nazir Shaheed, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala, Borstal Jail, Gulab, S-II, Edan Valley and Akbar feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Siddique Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Bahmani Wala, Sumaira Fabrics, Shahkot Road, Chawla Enterprises and Global feeders connected with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Chawla and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dholan Wal feeder attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Muazzam Shah, Asiyan, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad and Muslim Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.
m. to 1 p.m. while Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Millian, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Abdullah Fiber and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station, Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riaz-ul-Jannah, Mansooran and STS feeders linked with 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (May 30).
Similarly, all feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.582-GB and Scarp Colony grid stations will also observe 25-30 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 30, 2024.
Recent Stories
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11
Rescue 1122 rescues cow
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief11 minutes ago
-
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter14 minutes ago
-
PIE meeting finalizes integration of education data for 2022-202319 minutes ago
-
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues19 minutes ago
-
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA19 minutes ago
-
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to resolve problems19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender19 minutes ago
-
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-14825 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 1112 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescues cow25 minutes ago
-
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibiting outstanding perfor ..25 minutes ago
-
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh12 minutes ago