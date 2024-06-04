FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Khawaja Habib Ullah, Khuda Yar, Pir Salah-ud-Din, Kallar Wala, Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony and al-Awwal feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.

m. to 8:30 a.m. while Kararwala feeder connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and then from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday (June 06, 2024).