FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.

m. while new Dijkot feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (June 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gojra Road (Naradada), Salooni Jhal, Jalal Abad and Sain Wazir Ali feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will also remain suspended from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 27, 2024.