FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Falko Textile, new Iqbal Colony Sammundri, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Seasons, Korian Road, Nawabanwala and Dasoha feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salah-ud-Din and TSML feeders attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 04).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ideal Mill, FESCO-6, Faisal Spinning Mill, Khursheed Mill and Arshad Textile Mill feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Ali Abad, Jassoana Bungalow, new Satiana, Al-Mustafa Shaheed, Sammundri Road and Ravi feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 04, 2024.