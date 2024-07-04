Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nawaz Town, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Usman Block and Sargodha Cloth Processing feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday (July 05, 2024).

