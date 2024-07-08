Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Published July 08, 2024

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Barnala, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal and Noor Walay feeders linked with 132-KV Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday (July 09, 2024).

