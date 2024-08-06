Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Usman Block and Sargodha Cloth Processing feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Dholanwal feeder originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday (August 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ravi, Kallarwala and al-Warasat feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station and al-Mushtaq feeder attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 07, 2024.

More Stories From Pakistan